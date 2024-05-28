The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Down 64.8% in May

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Marygold Companies news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,338,766 shares in the company, valued at $24,940,721.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MGLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058. Marygold Companies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

