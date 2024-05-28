The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Timken accounts for 2.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.64. 490,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

