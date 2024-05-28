The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells $2,043,400.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 5,047,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,215. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

