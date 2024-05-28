TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.4 %

TXMD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

