Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after buying an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after buying an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,987,000 after buying an additional 553,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,933,000 after buying an additional 347,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.48 on Tuesday, reaching $572.57. 1,435,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

