Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.63 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $680.27 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00054629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,561,563,737 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

