Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.10

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $661.82 million and $17.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00054205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,562,514,521 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

