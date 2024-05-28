Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,860.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,317,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,317,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 69,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,159. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

