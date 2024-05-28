TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 4.5 %

TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 53,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

