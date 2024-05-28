Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$76.97 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.98 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

