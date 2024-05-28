Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

