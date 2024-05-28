Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIBGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

