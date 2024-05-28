Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIB

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,572. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.