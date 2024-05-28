Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

