Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.09.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $492.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.