Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 4.4%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.56. 11,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 127,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,983 shares of company stock valued at $79,816 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

