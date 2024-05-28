Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.57.

ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

