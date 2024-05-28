Uniswap Price Tops $10.92 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.54 billion and approximately $277.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $10.92 or 0.00016112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00122218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.6931759 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1030 active market(s) with $287,316,081.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

