United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

