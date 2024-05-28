United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,974,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. 2,661,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,125. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

