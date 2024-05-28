United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.55. 1,488,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

