United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 904,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.