United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.02. 1,707,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

