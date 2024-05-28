United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,322 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 51,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,782. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

