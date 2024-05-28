US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Trading Down 1.9 %
US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,696. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
US Nuclear Company Profile
