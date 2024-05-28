VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp owned 2.65% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBOT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

