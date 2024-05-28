Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 6,433,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,558. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.