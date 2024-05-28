Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $357.31

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $357.31 and last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 137267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

