Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
