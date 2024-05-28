Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,394 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $88,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Veracyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Veracyte by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

