ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Reaches $20.91 on Major Exchanges

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $208.53 million and approximately $267,508.71 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for $20.91 or 0.00030528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,974,267 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.