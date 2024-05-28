Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 66.6% in May

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the April 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

