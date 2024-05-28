Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of RDGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,593. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

