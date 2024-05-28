Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in May

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of TORVF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
