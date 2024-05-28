Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in May

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TORVF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Volt Carbon Technologies alerts:

About Volt Carbon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.