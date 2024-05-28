Wanchain Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and $1.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00054185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,004,026 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.