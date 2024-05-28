Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,275. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

