Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 254,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 308,598 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop Trading Down 4.8 %
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
