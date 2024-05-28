Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 56,550 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,550 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

IT stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.