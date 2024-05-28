WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $47.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Argus increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WestRock by 70.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

