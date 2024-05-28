Westwood Wealth Management Acquires 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,444,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,354. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.