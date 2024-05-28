Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $728.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,222. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $746.21 and its 200 day moving average is $734.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

