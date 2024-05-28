Westwood Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 14,207,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

