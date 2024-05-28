Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 6.4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 329,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 758,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

