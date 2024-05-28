Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 17,375 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 4,872,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

