Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,258,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,453. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.