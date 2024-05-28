Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 240 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. 2,257,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.