Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 2,758,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

