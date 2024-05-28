Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

