Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,495 over the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

