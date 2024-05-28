WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $10.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WT. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

